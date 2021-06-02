BARRIE, ONT. -- The fire danger rating is now high in several Simcoe County communities.

Tiny, Clearview and Springwater Townships raised the fire danger rating from moderate to high Wednesday.

The increased fire risk comes after weeks of not enough rain and the continued forecast for hot, dry weather.

Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby says we have received 60 percent less precipitation than average to date.

Grasses, twigs, and leaves are very dry and can be easily ignited.

Under a high rating, burning is allowed, but people must exercise extreme caution, and special permits for large burns are not permitted.

There are absolutely no fires permitted across the District of Muskoka after the fire chiefs enacted a total fire ban Monday. Fines could be in excess of $1,000.

Fire Chief Dan Heydon, Provincial Fire Coordinator- Simcoe County tells CTV News the ratings for the rest of Simcoe County will be released Thursday.