Fire damages 2 homes in Severn Township
Fire crews battled a blaze that damaged two homes in Severn Township Tuesday evening.
It broke out at a mobile home park on JV Parkway off Carlyon Line sometime around 7:30 p.m.
The fire started in one home and spread to a neighbouring trailer, according to Severn Fire.
There are no injuries to report and the fire's cause is still under investigation.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
Clean up, power restoration efforts underway after destructive Ontario storm
Crews are working to restore power to more than 150,000 Ontario customers who are still without hydro after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Biden makes urgent call for new firearms restrictions after Texas school shooting
Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry U.S. President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms Tuesday night after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school.
Sandy Hook senator begs for gun compromise: 'What are we doing?'
Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
U.K.'s Johnson 'humbled' but wants to move on from 'partygate'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials bear responsibility for a culture of rule-breaking that resulted in several parties that breached the U.K.'s COVID-19 lockdown rules, a report into the events said Wednesday.
Society 'may not survive' Putin's war, says billionaire George Soros
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Donald Trump-backed challenger loses Georgia primary
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.
Conservative leadership candidates meet in Quebec for party's French-language debate
Candidates running for leadership of the federal Conservative party will appear on stage tonight for its French-language debate.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Young Halifax residents say they are being priced out of the city they love
A study from RBC and Canadian think tank Youthful Cities found that Halifax is the least affordable city for young people aged 15 to 29 compared to 26 other major Canadian cities.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Montreal
-
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
-
Canada shipping vaccines to Quebec as province confirms 15 monkeypox cases
The federal government is sending vaccines and other 'therapeutics' to Quebec to deal with a recent outbreak of monkeypox that has grown to 15 confirmed cases.
-
Severe power outages continue after Quebec storm
Tens of thousands of Quebec homes remain in the dark days after an intense storm swept through the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa storm winds reached 190 km/h: researchers
Winds in the destructive storm that hit Ottawa and the region on Saturday reached 190 kilometres per hour in some areas, researchers say.
-
Judge to decide if 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich heads back to jail
An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich should return to jail.
-
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
Toronto
-
Clean up, power restoration efforts underway after destructive Ontario storm
Crews are working to restore power to more than 150,000 Ontario customers who are still without hydro after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.
-
Cross-examination continues for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to return to the stand today at his sex assault trial.
-
Ontario Liberal Leader tries to make himself known, says his politics are personal
Weaving in personal touches to speeches is a tried and true political tactic, but the Ontario Liberal leader says his politics come from his personal life.
Kitchener
-
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region
Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two people have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one person needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Ticket-holders feel 'conned' after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course event.
London
-
Good Samaritan returns wallet containing $5,000 to rightful owner
If you need a feel-good story for your Tuesday evening, the Saugeen Shores Police Service might have just the one.
-
Committee recommends name change for two London schools
A local school board committee is recommending the renaming of Sir John A Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public school, due to their namesake’s.
-
Vehicle strikes Norfolk County library
An Ohsweken man is charged after a vehicle struck the Simcoe Public Library, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
-
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
-
Toronto radio personality 'on hiatus' after human rights complaint filed by former co-host
Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
Windsor
-
Alleged drunk Chatham woman charged with assaulting employee at closing time
A 47-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with assaulting an employee at a local establishment at closing time.
-
Highway 401 off ramp in Lakeshore blocked by commercial vehicle
Essex County OPP are warning drivers of a temporary Highway 401 off-ramp blockage in Lakeshore.
-
Tecumseh moves forward with pilot project to help with rat removal
The Town of Tecumseh has a new plan to help homeowners get rid of rats.
Calgary
-
Flames find the positive in loss to Oilers
Calgary is 0-9 when trailing a series 3-1, while in the history of the NHL teams are 296-31 in that sticky situation. Don't tell that to the Flames players, though.
-
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
-
'It was just really fast': Dog bite leaves Claresholm, Alta. girl with 16 stitches in her face
An 11-year-old girl from Claresholm, Alta. is recovering after being attacked by a dog last Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2nd suspect in Nutana shooting death
Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
-
Parking, hotels and space: How Saskatoon city council will pick a downtown arena site
Saskatoon City Council has approved the criteria to be used in selecting a site for a downtown arena and convention centre.
Edmonton
-
Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night with 3:27 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' second-round playoff series.
-
One of two Alberta men accused of killing hunters to take witness stand
A man accused of killing two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road is scheduled to testify today.
-
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
Vancouver
-
Long weekend traffic delays reignite Stanley Park bike-lane debate
Heavy traffic through Vancouver's Stanley Park and along West Georgia Street over the Victoria Day long weekend has reignited debate over a separated bike lane.
-
Package with incendiary item, surplus military supplies shuts down Victoria airport
The discovery of a suspicious package forced the shutdown of Victoria International Airport on Tuesday, stranding hundreds of travellers and preventing a number of planes from landing on schedule.
-
Email delivers news of B.C. lottery winner's $1-million prize
What's the best news you've ever received in an email? For Greg Gauthier, a notification of his $1 million lottery win is probably in the running.