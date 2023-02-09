Fire crews urge caution after Orillia homeless encampment goes up in flames

Orillia fire crews spent the evening battling a blaze at a homeless encampment in the city's east end.

The calls for the fire first came in around 7:45 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire was well above the tree line. The encampment was located in the bushes, with two occupants said to be using it.

"The crew had to drag a hose through the snow and into the bush to extinguish the fire, and then they've been overhauling for the last half hour to 45 minutes pulling the structure apart," says Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry.

According to Ferry, one of the occupants left before crews could do a wellness check. The other was checked out on-scene by paramedics but refused to be hospitalized. Both are believed to have left the scene and gone to the warming center open overnight.

Fire crews used a drone to survey the area to ensure that nobody else was hiding in the bushes after the fire.

While the exact cause is unknown, Ferry says there was some heating and cooking material inside a tent.

"If people are living in a tent-style structure in the bush over the winter, please try to keep all your heating and your cooking material at least outside and away from the tents because they can catch fire really quickly," Ferry says.