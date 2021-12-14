Fire crews knock out chimney fire in Muskoka Lakes

Muskoka Lakes Fire Department reminds residents to clean wood-burning chimneys following a fire late Monday afternoon.

The homeowners called 911 after noticing smoke at their Royal Klingbeil Road home in Muskoka Lakes.

"Owners were alerted by the roar and pushing smoke," the fire department posted to Twitter about the fire.

Crews worked to knock the burning creosote loose inside the chimney at the 2,000 square foot wood-framed residential house.

There is no damage estimate, but the fire chief said the flames never escaped the chimney flue.

The fire department noted the importance of working smoke alarms and CO detectors in homes with wood-burning fireplaces.