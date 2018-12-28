

CTV Barrie





A section of Horseshoe Valley Road was closed for several hours early Friday morning after a transport-truck went off the road and rolled onto its side.

Police say the driver escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle flipped over between Line 6 and Line 7 at approximately 1 a.m.

Firefighters had to extricate the 34-year-old male driver from the front cab.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The road was reopened several hours later.