Fire crews extricate truck driver trapped inside cab after crashing
A transport truck rests on its side on Horseshoe Valley Road between Line 6 & Line 7 on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 (Courtesy: Scott Andrew/Oro-Medonte Fire Department)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 2:14PM EST
A section of Horseshoe Valley Road was closed for several hours early Friday morning after a transport-truck went off the road and rolled onto its side.
Police say the driver escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle flipped over between Line 6 and Line 7 at approximately 1 a.m.
Firefighters had to extricate the 34-year-old male driver from the front cab.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The road was reopened several hours later.