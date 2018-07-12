The hot and dry conditions are taking a toll on local fire departments.

Fire crews in Ramara Township have been watering down a field since it was hit by lightning on Friday.

They are dealing with flames popping up as the fire continues to spread underground. So far 225 acres have burned. Crews will stay on site until there is some major rainfall.

Fire bans have been issued for most of the region.

Earl Rowe Provincial Park, however, is one of the few places that people can still have a campfire.

There is no ban in place there at this point.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says it is watching the situation closely and will notify people if a burn ban goes into effect at the park.