Fire crews battling structure fire in New Tecumseth

    Fire crews at the scene of a structure fire in New Tecumseth on Jan., 20, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Fire crews at the scene of a structure fire in New Tecumseth on Jan., 20, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).
    Firefighters in New Tecumseth are on the scene of a structure fire near Beeton.

    Fire crews were notified of the fire in a quonset hut on Line 8, between County Road 27 and 20th Side Road, at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

    According to police, nobody was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation. 

    The OPP said there is no estimated value of damage to the quonset hut at this time. 

    Police shut down the roadway between County Road 27 and 20th Side Road and say it is expected to remain closed for the next several hours. 

    This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.  

