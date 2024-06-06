BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire crews battle raging house fire in Muskoka

    Flames and thick, black smoke engulf a home on McKenzie Street in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Thurs., June. 6, 2024. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire) Flames and thick, black smoke engulf a home on McKenzie Street in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Thurs., June. 6, 2024. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire)
    Firefighters battled a raging blaze at a home in Gravenhurst.

    Thick, black smoke and flames overwhelmed the structure on McKenzie Street Thursday morning.

    Mutual aid was called in from the Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes fire departments.

    Officials confirmed no one was home at the time, and the fire was contained to the one structure.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

