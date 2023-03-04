Fire crews battle fire that engulfed home in Blue Mountains

Fire crews in the Town of Blue Mountains are battling a house fire that engulfed a home on Saturday.

Fire crews and emergency services were called to the fire on Petun Drive just before 5 p.m.

According to OPP, the home was engulfed by the fire but was unoccupied.

There is no word on injuries as of this time or if the fire has spread to nearby residences.

Emergency crews remain on scene as they attempt to put out the fire.