Fire crews battle blaze in Tay Township

Tay Township firefighters battled a blaze that began in a garage of a Port McNicoll home in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the home on Keewatin Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m.

According to Tay Township fire officials, the fire broke out in the garage and extended into the home by the time crews arrived.

Fire officials estimate the damage to be around $700,000.

All occupants inside the home managed to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.