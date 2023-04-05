Fire crews battle blaze in New Tecumseth
Emergency services were kept busy battling a blaze at a home in New Tecumseth Wednesday evening.
The call came in around 7:30 for a fire at a home on Tupper St. West.
OPP tell CTV News there were people inside the home at the time, but they managed to get out. No injuries have been reported.
Tupper St. West was initially closed between King and Ontario streets as crews worked to get the scene under control.
Fire officials tell CTV News that the fire was contained to the structure with minor damage to adjacent homes.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area for the time being.
