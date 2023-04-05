Fire crews battle blaze in New Tecumseth

Fire crews battle a fire at a home on Tupper Street West on Wed. April 5, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) Fire crews battle a fire at a home on Tupper Street West on Wed. April 5, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver