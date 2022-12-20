Fire crews attend Huntsville public school for reports of smoke

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department truck is pictured in this undated photo. (Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department/Twitter) Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department truck is pictured in this undated photo. (Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver