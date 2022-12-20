Fire crews attend Huntsville public school for reports of smoke

Students and staff at a Huntsville elementary school were evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was reported in the building.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) posted to Twitter the smoke stemmed from a boiler issue causing a partial power outage at V.R. Greer Memorial Public School.

"Everyone is safe," the school board noted, adding parents would receive further information via email.

The students and staff were evacuated to the playground while crews from two fire stations attended to the situation.

Chief Gary Monahan said the smoke had since cleared, and the school board's maintenance department was notified.

Meanwhile, TLDSB said the holiday concert scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled.