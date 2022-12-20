Fire crews attend Huntsville public school for reports of smoke
Students and staff at a Huntsville elementary school were evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was reported in the building.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) posted to Twitter the smoke stemmed from a boiler issue causing a partial power outage at V.R. Greer Memorial Public School.
"Everyone is safe," the school board noted, adding parents would receive further information via email.
The students and staff were evacuated to the playground while crews from two fire stations attended to the situation.
Chief Gary Monahan said the smoke had since cleared, and the school board's maintenance department was notified.
Meanwhile, TLDSB said the holiday concert scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled.
Top Stories
-
-
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Three people injured in two-vehicle collision in Springwater Township
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
BREAKING | Defence Department gets OK to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets: CP sources
The Department of National Defence has quietly received approval to buy 16 F-35 fighter jets and related gear for a price tag of $7 billion.
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect. As of today, companies can no longer produce or bring into Canada plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Air Force reinstates officers disciplined for 'egregious' fighter pilot call sign
The Royal Canadian Air Force is reinstating two officers disciplined over a homophobic nickname given to a fighter pilot.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Here's who Elon Musk could pick to be Twitter's next CEO
Elon Musk may soon be on the lookout for a new chief executive to run Twitter.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's latest budget forecast calls for smaller-than-expected deficit
Nova Scotia's finance minister says the province is expected to end its fiscal year in the red, but the projected size of the deficit for 2022-23 will be smaller than expected.
-
SIRT clears Halifax police officers after man claims his rib was broken during arrest
Nova Scotia's police watchdog has determined Halifax Regional Police officers should not be charged after a man claimed to have suffered a broken rib during an arrest.
-
N.S. announces orientation program for internationally-trained doctors
A new orientation program is coming to Nova Scotia to help welcome more than 100 internationally-trained doctors to the province.
Montreal
-
Charter of the French Language would likely apply to federal businesses in Quebec
Private companies under federal jurisdiction in Quebec will likely be forced to comply with Quebec's Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, whether the Trudeau government likes it or not.
-
Quebec premier 'more optimistic' on health-funding deal after meeting with Trudeau
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he is 'more optimistic' about reaching a health-care funding deal with Ottawa after his meeting today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
A hotel employee allegedly stole a woman's AirPods. Then she helped Quebec police track them down
A Toronto woman says she used geo-tracking software on her smartphone to help Quebec police track down her Apple AirPods after an employee at the hotel she stayed at allegedly stole them during her stay.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Food Bank giving emergency $500,000 grant amid surging demand
The Ottawa Food Bank is giving an emergency grant to food banks within its network amid what it calls 'unprecedented' demand.
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters voted The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year
The group of protesters who took over the streets around Parliament Hill and blockaded border crossings to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions has been named The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.
Toronto
-
Ombudsman releases scathing report after Toronto boy, 10, found malnourished and living in squalor
A 10-year-old boy was found malnourished and living in squalor in October 2018 but the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto refused to take him into their custody, prompting “horrified” police officers to step in.
-
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
-
Ontario has not released an update on its digital ID program in over a year
There have been no updates on Ontario’s digital ID program since November 2021, including whether or not the government intends on continuing to pursue the program.
Kitchener
-
Canada bans import and manufacturing of grocery bags, other single-use plastics
As of today, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
London
-
State of emergency declared by Oneida First Nations of the Thames
A state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames because the community’s primary source of water has reached an all time low.
-
Wish granted for London boy living with 'butterfly syndrome'
A London boy whose skin is fragile to the slightest touch has received an early Christmas present. Amin Alahmad, 10, was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
-
Minor injuries reported after crash involving school bus
Three people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead, three in custody for murder at Sudbury hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a double homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. In the last week in northern Ontario, there have been a total of five murders.
-
Investigation launched into inmate's death at Beaver Creek Institute
An investigation has been launched after the death of an inmate at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.
-
Ontario man denied jackpot because he doesn't have photo ID
An Ontario man hit the jackpot playing a slot machine last month in Etobicoke, but he still hasn’t been able to collect his winnings because he doesn’t have photo ID.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg powers forward with installing electric vehicle chargers
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Amherstburg took place Tuesday.
-
Windsor man wins brand new Harley in fundraiser
A Windsor man is heading home with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle Tuesday morning after holding the lucky ticket in the 31st annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery’s early bird draw.
-
After 25 years of playing Lotto Max, group of coworkers win big
A group of 10 coworkers is sure to be going into the holiday season with some extra cheer this year as the lucky winners of $100,000.
Calgary
-
Car fire in Saddle Ridge condo building parkade sends residents into the cold
Residents were evacuated from a 25-unit condo building in the city's northeast Tuesday morning after a car went up in flames in the underground parkade.
-
Calgary Zoo unveils names of twin red panda cubs
The Calgary Zoo has announced the names of the newest members of the red panda pack.
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon airport sees delays, cancellations due to 'extreme weather across Canada'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
-
City of Saskatoon spends $17M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater viral load on the wane
Traces of the virus that causes COVID-19 decreased by 34 per cent in Saskatoon’s wastewater report indicates a drop in COVID-19 infections.
Edmonton
-
All 30 piers along Valley Line Southeast LRT fixed, TransEd ready to resume testing: CEO
All 30 piers that needed repairs along Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT have been fixed, allowing TransEd to resume testing the full line, its CEO said Tuesday.
-
Wetaskiwin County woman dead; man charged with 1st-degree murder
A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Wetaskiwin County woman.
-
School buses cancelled throughout Edmonton region due to extreme cold
With an extreme cold warning in effect for Alberta's capital region and beyond, several Edmonton-area school divisions cancelled bus service Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
-
Snow, arctic winds prompt warnings for most of British Columbia
Most of British Columbia is covered by weather warnings as snow, extreme cold and arctic winds grip the province, forcing the suspension of all flights at Vancouver International Airport and playing havoc with transportation across the South Coast.