BARRIE, ONT. -- A fire has caused significant damage to a home in Algonquin Highlands.

Firefighters from Huntsville were called in to help put out the flames on Paint Lake Road on Thursday night.

Chief Rob Collins could not say whether anyone was home at the time but no one was hurt. He expects residents of the home to be displaced for quite a while.

Collins says the investigation into the cause of the fire to start in earnest on Friday.Fire causes significant damage to Algonquin Highlands home