Fire caused almost a million dollars in damage to a home last night in East Gwillimbury.

The home on Colonel Wayling Boulevard in the community of Sharon was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene on Monday, at around 9:40 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. They were treated and have since been released. Several neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials believe the fire started on the back deck, but the cause is still unknown. Damage is estimated at close to $1 million.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene on Tuesday, taking photos of the damage. They will take the lead on the investigation.