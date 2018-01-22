

CTV Barrie





Fire has caused significant damage to a popular waterfront restaurant in Orillia.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from Studabakers on Mississaga Street on Monday, at around 3 a.m.

Orillia firefighters rushed into the building and extinguished the fire in the kitchen area, but not before it caused $750,000 in damage.

The exact cause hasn’t been determined. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted and will investigate.

The current owner says he doesn’t know how long Studabakers will be closed for, but hopes to be open by the spring.

Thirty peoples are employed by the restaurant.