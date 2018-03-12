

CTV Barrie





A morning fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Barrie home.

Crews were called to a bungalow on McAvoy Drive in the Ferndale Drive and Edgehill Drive area, at around 9 a.m.

Barrie fire says it was called in by someone who noticed smoke coming from a basement window.

One person was in the home, but was wearing earplugs to sleep and didn't realize the alarm was going off. Fire crews woke the man up and got him out safely.

"There was a small fire in the basement, beside or above the gas fireplace that's in the basement. It extended into the exterior wall and a little bit into the floor,” says deputy fire chief Gord Beilby.

Investigators said the cause was some insulation falling onto the fireplace vent pipe and catching fire.

Damage is estimated at $60,000.