Fire burns down cottage in Port Severn

Fire crews and nearby residents were battling a blaze at a cottage on Gloucester Pool Lake in Port Severn Friday night.

Georgian Bay fire says the call came in around 7 p.m. for a fire at a home on the lake.

Residents helped fire crews to put out the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby cottages.

A value estimate of damage to the home has yet to have been determined.

Georgian Bay fire say no one was injured in the fire.