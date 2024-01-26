Fire breaks out at house in Huntsville causing $500,000 damage
Fire crews battled a massive fire that engulfed a home in Huntsville.
Thick smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the house on Lengra Hollows Thursday evening.
Thirty firefighters and seven fire trucks attended the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.
Officials say one person was hospitalized to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.
It's believed to have caused half a million dollars in damages.
Officials remind residents to plan ahead in the event of a house fire.
"You may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire," a Friday release stated.
