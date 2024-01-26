BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire breaks out at house in Huntsville causing $500,000 damage

    Smoke and flames engulf a house on Lengra Hollows in Huntsville, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 25, 2024. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department) Smoke and flames engulf a house on Lengra Hollows in Huntsville, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 25, 2024. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department)
    Share

    Fire crews battled a massive fire that engulfed a home in Huntsville.

    Thick smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the house on Lengra Hollows Thursday evening.

    Thirty firefighters and seven fire trucks attended the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

    Officials say one person was hospitalized to be treated for smoke inhalation.

    The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.

    It's believed to have caused half a million dollars in damages.

    Officials remind residents to plan ahead in the event of a house fire.

    "You may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire," a Friday release stated.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News