BARRIE, ONT -- The Muskoka Fire Chiefs lifted the total fire ban for Muskoka on Tuesday, setting the fire rating to moderate.

That means there are still some restrictions in place for Muskoka residents.

Here’s what you need to know:

Small fires are permitted in most rural areas

No daytime burning is allowed

You must monitor your fire at all times

You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if needed

For all ratings from April 1 to October 31:

No daytime burning from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burning is allowed after 6 p.m., provided there is no fire ban

Includes fire pits, clay and metal containers

The chiefs issued the total fire ban back on May 31 because of tinder dry conditions.

They suggest consulting with your local bylaw department if you have any questions about outdoor burning regulations.