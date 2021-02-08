Advertisement
Fire at vacant house in Innisfil sparks twice over weekend
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 5:51PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 8, 2021 5:53PM EST
A fire at a vacant house in Innisfil on the 6th Line is under investigation. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Fire crews are investigating what caused a blaze to break out at a boarded-up, vacant house in Innisfil.
Officials say crews were first called to the empty house on 6th Line near Emberton Way and Saint John's Road Saturday for a fire.
They say battling the flames was difficult because of all the "hidden voids" in the old construction.
Fire officials say the fire sparked back up on Sunday and was likely a "continuation" from the day prior, adding the construction may have kept a small area of the blaze hidden from the crews.
There is no damage estimate.