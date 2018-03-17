Featured
Fire at vacant house deemed arson
A fire that broke out in Barrie, Ont on March 17, 2018 is considered suspicious.
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 7:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 1:00PM EDT
A fire at a vacant house in Barrie is being treated as an arson investigation.
The vacant home on Essa Road went up in flames just before 4 p.m. Saturday.
The blaze was deemed suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office (OFM) was notified. OFM investigators spent Sunday on the scene.
Police say witnesses saw four young people running from the house when the fire broke out.
Investigators have obtained evidence from the home which is believed to be a contributing factor to the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.