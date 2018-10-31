Featured
Fire at townhouse complex in Barrie
Crews responded to a fire at townhouse complex on Coughlin Road in Barrie on Oct. 31, 2018 (Courtesy: Barrie Fire)
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 12:34PM EDT
Fire tore through a townhouse complex in Barrie Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the complex on Coughlin Road.
Flames were coming out of the garage of one unit when crews arrived on scene.
Officials say the fire involved three units and a pickup truck.
No one was injured.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.
There is no damage estimate at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
