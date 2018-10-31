

CTV Barrie





Fire tore through a townhouse complex in Barrie Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the complex on Coughlin Road.

Flames were coming out of the garage of one unit when crews arrived on scene.

Officials say the fire involved three units and a pickup truck.

No one was injured.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CTV's Beatrice Vaisman will have more tonight at 6 on CTV News.