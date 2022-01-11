Fire at log home in Craigleith sends four to hospital

Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated after a fire broke out at a log home in Craigleith on Tuesday.

Officials say the house fire on Highway 26 caused "substantial damage" estimated to be at least $350,000 to $400,000.

Acting Deputy Chief Duncan Rydall said paramedics took three family members to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Rydall also confirmed a member with The Blue Mountains Fire Department was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say a parrot found inside its cage was rescued from the house and taken to a vet for medical attention.

Police closed Highway 26 between Peaks Road and Grey Road 19 for emergency crews. The area reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

While officials say the fire is not considered suspicious, the cause remains under investigation.