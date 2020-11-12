Advertisement
Fire at LCBO in Everett likely accidental
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 7:41PM EST
Emergency crews attend a fire at the LCBO on Main Street in Everett, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 12, 2020. (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A fire at the LCBO in Everett shut down Main Street while crews cleaned up Thursday.
The fire chief said oil on a stove was left unattended, sparking the blaze causing extensive damage.
He said some people passing by noticed the smoke and tried to extinguish the flames before crews arrived.
Investigators believe the fire was accidental.