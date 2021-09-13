Fire at Huntsville business pegged at $800,000 in damage

A fire at Baseline Towing and Heavy Recovery in Huntsville on Sunday, September 12 (Courtesy: Huntsville Fire) A fire at Baseline Towing and Heavy Recovery in Huntsville on Sunday, September 12 (Courtesy: Huntsville Fire)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles

North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver