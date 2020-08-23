BARRIE, ONT. -- There were tense moments at Barrie's Farmhouse Restaurant Sunday as fire sparked in the basement while diners enjoyed snacks and drinks.

Firefighters arrived at the eatery near Bradford St and Tiffin St at around 3 p.m.

"The patrons and the management here did a great job of making sure everybody was evacuated," said Platoon Chief Domenic Filippelli. "I'm glad to report on a day like today with the heat, there's no injuries to any of our firefighters or any of the patrons or staff."

Firefighters were able to contain the flames before they spread beyond the basement.

The fire caused smoke damage, and its cause is under investigation.