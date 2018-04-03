

CTV Barrie





A fire at an abandoned farm property over the weekend is being treated as suspicious.

Two piles of debris were found on fire near a home and barn on the 4th Line in Innisfil on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say strong winds caused the flames to spread across the grass. Despite this, firefighters were able to knock them out.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle parked outside the property at 12:30 p.m. Two men were later seen walking towards the buildings about 30 minutes before the fire started.

The vehicle is described as a dark coloured two-door hatchback with tinted windows, and a large three inch tail exhaust pipe.

Both men are described as white, between 5’5” and 6’, with medium builds. One man was wearing a hat, while the other was wearing a light coloured sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.