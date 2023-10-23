BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire at a Barrie townhouse complex started in bedroom

    Firefighters respond to a townhouse fire in Barrie, Ont., on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) Firefighters respond to a townhouse fire in Barrie, Ont., on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

    Fire in a townhouse complex sent neighbours scrambling to evacuate their homes over the weekend.

    Barrie firefighters were called to 63 Ferris Lane to contain an upstairs fire on Saturday morning.

    The bedroom door of the unit was closed to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the house and the other units.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    There is no damage estimate at this time.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News