Burn bans continue for most of the region, but in Muskoka Lakes fire officials say that didn’t stop one person from burning debris on Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the property for a large fire near the water. Crews say the individual was aware of the fire ban but continued to burn piles of logs and branches.

That person was charged and fined $1,130 under the Muskoka Lakes burning-by-law.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Chief Richard Hayes says “It is frustrating. We make every effort to educate and inform the public of the burning ban in effect through the use of large billboard signs, social media, signs displayed at various commercial establishments, and traditional media, but we continue to receive calls for open air fires”. Chief Hayes further stated that “conditions in Muskoka Lakes are very dry. Even though we have received some rain, it is not enough to lift the ban, and until we get a significant amount of rain, the ban will likely stay in effect”.

The Muskoka area has been under a fire ban since early July.