Find boxes of gratitude on Tay Township trails this spring

A Port McNicoll barbershop owner has been looking for a way to spread messages of joy and gratitude to members of the community.

Nadine Woods, who owns Port McNicoll Barbershop, stumbled upon a wooden box while out walking trails with her daughter, Olivia, on mother's day three years ago.

The box was decorated with messages of gratitude.

Woods decided to continue the idea. Her husband built three boxes and she decorated them, placing them on walking trails in Tay Township.

The idea is simple: write a note about who you are, where you're from and what you're grateful for, and put it in the box.

"The idea is to spread a little bit of happiness, a little bit of cheer, when we've all gone through so much," Woods explains.

Woods also posts the messages on their Facebook page for people to read and see.

"if you're having a bad day, sometimes just that one message can cheer you up and turn your day around," Woods says. "I think it's important after having such a long period of being cooped up, that we have something to look forward to," she says.

Woods encourages everyone to get out this spring and find the boxes.