BARRIE -- The hard-hit tourism industry can expect some small relief as local governments team up to provide financial support. The City of Barrie, the City of Orillia, Simcoe Country, and Grey County have joined forces with Regional Tourism Organization 7 (RTO7) to create a COVID-19 Tourism Response Fund.

The fund will hand out non-repayable payments, ranging from $2500 to $20,000 to tourism operators in Barrie and the surrounding regions of Grey and Simcoe Counties.

Restaurants, bars, hotels, travel agencies, zoos, theatres, amusement parks, transportation companies (including taxi services, ferry services, and bus companies), and retail stores heavily impacted by the pandemic are some of the operators eligible for the fund.

The City of Barrie says it recognizes that COVID-19 has dramatically impacted the tourism industry. The fund is meant to offset the high cost for tourism operators of adapting to the health and safety requirements during the pandemic, such as plexiglass barriers, touchless payment systems, sanitization stations, and more.

Businesses, non-profits, and community organizations ranging from one to 99 employees are eligible for the financial support. Applications will be accepted until January 31, 2021.