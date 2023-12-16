BARRIE
Barrie

    • Final Simcoe County ski hill opens for the season

    Skiers and snowboarders at Snow Valley Ski Resort on Sat., Dec. 16, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Skiers and snowboarders at Snow Valley Ski Resort on Sat., Dec. 16, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    Snow Valley Ski Resort opened to hundreds of skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

    Saturday saw the first official day of operation despite the mild temperatures in Simcoe County.

    "Opening day, we have season passes; we were looking for something to do today," said Jessica Lougheed, who took her family skiing Saturday. "It's supposed to rain tomorrow, so we wanted to get out; the snow is fresh and ready to go."

    Snow Valley is anticipating another busy year ahead of them.

    The resort has opened on the same day as it did last year and hopes to build on the same success it saw in the previous season.

    "We had 100 days of great skiing last year," said John Ball, Snow Valley General Manager. "We're looking for the next snowmaking window so that we can have another 100 days of season ahead of us."

    Ball said his team hopes a drop in temperatures Monday night will bring snow and allow the resort to blow some of its own.

     

