Final push for Christmas Cheer to meet holiday goal

The Barrie and District Christmas Cheer is struggling to meet its goal of raising $250,000 to support those in need over the holidays. (Dave Erskine/CTV News_ The Barrie and District Christmas Cheer is struggling to meet its goal of raising $250,000 to support those in need over the holidays. (Dave Erskine/CTV News_

Barrie Top Stories