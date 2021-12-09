Fill a shoebox to help women facing homelessness in Simcoe County

A local organization is trying to ensure women affected by homelessness in Simcoe County are not forgotten during the holidays.

For the past ten years, The Shoebox Project has been gifting 'Shoeboxes of Hope' to women affected by homelessness.

The 'Shoeboxes of Hope' contain $50 worth of items that a woman may enjoy.

Shannon Murree, organizer of The Shoebox Project, says these tokens of appreciation let women affected by homelessness know that they are not forgotten during the holidays.

"The Shoebox Project for women is so near and dear to my heart because there are so many others who are not so fortunate to have that support," Murree says. "Which is why it's so important that we all try to give, and we all try to make a difference."

Shoeboxes can be dropped off at one of the authorized locations on or before Dec. 11. Volunteers will then distribute the shoeboxes to a number of local women's shelters or community agencies that serve women and girls.

You can also donate a virtual shoebox online or make a financial donation.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, you can drop off a shoebox at 164 Dunlop Street West from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrie Junior Sharks have organized a private drive and drop-off on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find a drop-off location or to donate online, visit their website.