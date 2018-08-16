

The Canadian Press





BRITT, Ont. - The incident commander for the Ontario fire known as Parry Sound 33 says that the crews on the ground are working in very hot, humid and physically challenging situations.

Garry Harland says he is focused on bringing the wildfire under control, but he says progress takes time and a lot of effort.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the blaze has been burning in northeastern Ontario for nearly a month and is more than 110 square kilometres in size.

Shayne McCool, a spokesman for the ministry, says as many as 556 firefighters have been putting in efforts to extinguish the blaze since July 18th.

Some of the firefighters come from Mexico and the United States.

Harland says that despite the language barrier, the communication with Mexican firefighters has been going smoothly and he says their work has been extremely helpful.

The ministry said yesterday evening that great progress on the fire fight led to all waterway and road restrictions to be lifted.