

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Barrie Councillor Keenan Aylwin is pushing back against a scathing report from Barrie's integrity commissioner, in which he's accused of breaching the city's Code of Conduct. He will break his silence at Monday's general committee meeting when he tells CTV News he will address his council colleagues and constituents in council chambers.

The issue stems from a post Aylwin made on Facebook on March 21, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. In it, Aylwin specifically addresses Barrie-area MPs John Brassard and Alex Nuttall saying, "We have two Conservative MPs in Barrie that have been silent on their leader's appearance on the same stage as a neo-Nazi sympathizer. This is unacceptable, and it is dangerous. They are playing footsies with white supremacists who have inspired violence through Yellow Vest Canada social media channels and elsewhere."

Brassard took offence to the post and filed a complaint with Integrity Commissioner Suzanne Craig, who released her findings last Friday in a 23-page report. Craig calls Aylwin's post "offensive" and "derogatory," and suggests he crossed the line in his commentary.

Brassard and Nuttall have simultaneously filed defamation lawsuits against Aylwin, each of them seeking $100,000 in damages.

Ahead of Aylwin's address on Monday, his lawyer, M. Philip Tunley, sent a letter to Mayor Lehman and council, disagreeing with the Integrity Commissioner's findings.

The letter reads, "Unfortunately, the analysis in the report is based on fundamental errors of law and misconceptions of fact."

Aylwin and Tunley allege the complaint should never have been investigated by the commissioner or council because of Brassard's lawsuit, claiming it was "designed to silence political speech on a matter of public interest."

Going one step further, Tunley says the report "completely misinterprets the Facebook post" in question and that "it does not, in fact, convey the extreme meanings" suggested by either Brassard or the commissioner.

When it comes to weighing in on the political debate, Tunley says it "may leave her report open to allegations of political partisanship."

Council will hear from both Aylwin and the integrity commissioner at Monday's meeting, before carefully considering whether to adopt her recommendation to reprimand the Ward 2 councillor.

In facing the biggest test of his young political career, Aylwin and his lawyer urge council to carefully review Brassard's complaint and the councillor's written responses to commissioner Craig, before making its decision.

The letter also includes a threat of legal action from Aylwin's counsel, saying "any reprimand or other consequences imposed on Councillor Aylwin may be judicially reviewed."