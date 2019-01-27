

Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





An Elmvale family is continuing their fight to bring a loved one home from Central America.



Edwin Espinal, a Honduras native, and human rights activist, was arrested in January 2018 following massive political protests over the victory of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.



Espinal’s mother-in-law, Dr. Janet Spring recently returned from a two-week trip to Honduras where she describes the prison conditions as inhumane.



“He’s lost 50 pounds,” said Spring. “They're in very close quarters, not enough water, not enough food and the situation is very dire"



Spring updated the community on Sunday at an information session in Elmvale.



Her daughter Karen – still in Honduras – shed light on the legal battle over Skype.



A trial date hasn’t been set and there is a concern the process will be sped up and lead to a conviction.



“There’s very little evidence nothing against them,” said Karen. “We know that the court system is very heavily politicized and that it's controlled by the government. We don't have any hope for any chance of a fair trial.”



The family has met Canada's Ambassador and Global Affairs staff for help but say they are still waiting.



On Sunday, local political leaders and human right's activists called on the Canadian Government to take action, while criticizing the lack of response.



“We're in partnership with them business wise, economically and politically, and turning a blind eye to the problems in the country,” said Graham Russel of Rights Action.



With the support of the local government officials, the family is now planning to put more pressure on Ottawa for help.



“It is very unacceptable and we are very disappointed at the fact they say they stand for human rights,” said Spring, “and yet they will not speak and demand Edwin be released.”



Spring has started an online petition calling on the government to intervene. Local MP Alex Nutall has sponsored the petition that has more than 650 signatures. The petition will be presented to the government after it closes next month.