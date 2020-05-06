BARRIE -- An altercation between two youths resulted in one arrest and another in the hospital in Kawartha Lakes.

Ontario Provincial Police say a fight broke out between the two on Tuesday evening in the area of Kawartha Lakes Road 8 and East Beehive Road.

The injured victim was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital via Ornge ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.