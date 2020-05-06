Fight between two young people results in one arrest, one hospitalization
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 1:24PM EDT
An Ontario Province Police officer is seen in this file photo.
BARRIE -- An altercation between two youths resulted in one arrest and another in the hospital in Kawartha Lakes.
Ontario Provincial Police say a fight broke out between the two on Tuesday evening in the area of Kawartha Lakes Road 8 and East Beehive Road.
The injured victim was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital via Ornge ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing.