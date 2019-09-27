A fiery collision on Highway 89 in Alliston on Friday afternoon claimed the life of a dump truck driver.

Police say black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the truck after the crash near the 8th Line, west of Cookstown, around 3:30 p.m.

The two people in the other vehicle involved were treated at the scene and released with minor injuries.

The dump truck appears to have swerved and landed on its side on the front lawn of a property.

The deceased has not been identified.

Police are investigating exactly how this deadly collision happened.

They say to expect Highway 89 from the 8th Line to the 6th Line and County Road 56 at the 5th Sideroad to remain closed for several hours.

Provincial police encourage witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.