BARRIE, ONT. -- A fiery crash in Georgian Bay Township led to an impaired driving charge for a Tay Township man.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the accused was travelling along Honey Harbour Road through Georgian Bay Township when his pickup truck went into the ditch, hit the rock face and burst into flames.

Police say two motorists stopped and managed to get the driver out of the burning vehicle to safety.

Simcoe County paramedics took the 41-year-old driver to a local hospital where police say he was treated and released.

Along with impaired driving, he was charged with driving under suspension and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing. His drivers' licence was further suspended for 90 days.