BARRIE, ONT. -- Fierce winds tore across Ontario Sunday, toppling trees, damaging buildings, and leaving tens of thousands of people scrambling for flashlights.

By late afternoon more than 10,000 Alectra customers in Barrie were without power. Hydro One reported outages through Oro-Medonte and Springwater, affecting more than 8,500 homes and businesses.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Midland and Coldwater, forecasting wind gusts as high as 110 km/h. Forecasters expected wind gusts closer to 80 km/h in communities like Barrie, Orillia, and Collingwood.

On Hwy 27 south of Cookstown, winds brought down a tree onto power lines with such force that it snapped a hydro pole.

There were reports of destruction across Simcoe County and southern Georgian Bay: trees on fire or crashing onto vehicles and homes and fences torn out of the ground.

Sunday's storm even warped the metal support of a sign outside a Travelodge in Barrie. Police closed Bayfield Street between Coulter Street and Hwy 400 for fear the sign would crash to the ground. Engineers eventually brought the sign down by cutting out part of the remaining support structure.

Environment Canada could not say Sunday how fast winds were whipping through Simcoe County. But senior climatologist David Phillips says Muskoka saw wind speeds of 94 km/h. Port Colborne in the Niagara Region saw the fastest known wind gusts in the province at 120 km/h

Winds are expected to die down by Monday morning, though Phillips says you will still see gusts of 30-60 km/h.

with files from Lexy Benedict