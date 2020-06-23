OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- Grey Bruce Health Services transformed the Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound into a field hospital to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, many Attack fans are asking what will happen with the upcoming hockey season with no arena to play.

President and CEO of Grey Bruce Health Services, Gary Sims, says the province has directed the health unit to keep the off-site facility open until the end of September.

Sims says they have been working with the team to allow access to their retail space and training centre, but it's still unknown if hockey will resume at all in the fall.

"We have worked with the city to agree on a partnership lease until September 30th, but with the provision that if social restrictions are lifted or we go in a much more positive direction with the COVID outbreak – pandemic – that we should be able to open it up and take down the field hospital if we can," Sims explained.

The field hospital is portable and able to fit into any large space, Sims said, suggesting it could be taken down and relocated if necessary.

COVID-19 cost Grey Bruce Health Services over three-million-dollars so far, including $650-thousand for the field hospital, which has only been used for training.

Sims said the bills have been submitted to the province.