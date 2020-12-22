OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- Grey Bruce Health Services confirmed the field hospital at the Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound will remain open for the foreseeable future.

The province directed the health unit to open the field hospital back in April to help with hospital capacity should COVID-19 cases overwhelm the region.

Grey Bruce currently has four people infected with the virus in the hospital.

To date, the 75-bed mobile unit has remained empty. The hospital also has 20 additional beds if needed.

Meanwhile, Grey Bruce Health Services, Hanover and District and South Bruce Grey Health Centre joined forces to issue an urgent plea for residents to follow public health guidelines to slow the transmission.