Fentanyl was taken in a gunpoint-robbery at a Georgina pharmacy.

York Regional Police says a woman entered the pharmacy in the area of Church Street and the Queensway on Thursday, at around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, the woman was armed with handgun. She approached the counter and allegedly demanded the clerk hand over fentanyl.

The clerk complied and handed over a quantity of fentanyl. The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman is described as being between the ages of 25 and 30. She has white skin, a thin build, about 5’5”, with scars of acne on her chin.

She was seen carrying a yellow grocery bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.