Fentanyl taken in armed robbery at Georgina pharmacy
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 4:07PM EST
Fentanyl was taken in a gunpoint-robbery at a Georgina pharmacy.
York Regional Police says a woman entered the pharmacy in the area of Church Street and the Queensway on Thursday, at around 6:45 p.m.
According to police, the woman was armed with handgun. She approached the counter and allegedly demanded the clerk hand over fentanyl.
The clerk complied and handed over a quantity of fentanyl. The suspect then fled the scene.
The woman is described as being between the ages of 25 and 30. She has white skin, a thin build, about 5’5”, with scars of acne on her chin.
She was seen carrying a yellow grocery bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.