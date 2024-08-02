BARRIE
    • Fentanyl poisoning kills two and threatens others in Grey Bruce

    Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO) Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
    Four drug poisonings during the past seven days have taken two lives.

    Grey Bruce Public Health has issued an opioid alert after fentanyl smoking poisonings occurred in three of the cases, including one fatality.

    This latest grouping equates to twenty-six reports of suspected drug poisonings in July.

    The health unit says these incidents have occurred across Grey-Bruce, including Meaford, Owen Sound, Georgian Bluffs, South Bruce Peninsula, Saugeen Shores, Southgate, and Hanover.

    "We are saddened by the loss of two community members to suspected drug poisoning," said Monica Blair, manager of the harm reduction program at Grey Bruce Public Health.

    "We are thinking of the individual's family members and friends during this difficult time. We encourage people who use unregulated substances to use harm reduction strategies to lower the risk of overdose and death," Blair said.

    People who use drugs are at significant risk of overdose due to contamination of the local drug supply with fentanyl, sedatives, and animal tranquilizers. The health unit advises that all street drugs should be deemed potentially fatal.

    Grey Bruce's health unit encourages people to use drug test kits in conjunction with other harm-reduction strategies.

    Test kits for fentanyl, benzodiazepines, and xylazine are available from the health unit and several community partners, including Safe' N Sound, SOS, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Grey-Bruce, and the South East Grey Community Health Centre.

    Overdose is a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to the emergency department. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects from simple possession charges everyone at the scene when 911 is called for an overdose.

    GBPH urges people to have a sober friend with them when using drugs or to call or text the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) or use/download the BRAVE App if using alone. NORS can be reached by calling or texting 1-888-688-6677. A NORS operator will stay on the line with the person while the drug is used. If the person becomes unresponsive, NORS will call 911 to ensure help arrives.

