Female rider seriously injured after losing control of ATV
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 1:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 1:18PM EDT
A 31-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after losing control of an ATV and crashing into a tree in Haliburton.
Provincial police were called to the collision on Highland Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.
They say the woman crashed into the tree and was thrown from the vehicle.
The Haliburton Highlands OPP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.