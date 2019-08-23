

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A 31-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after losing control of an ATV and crashing into a tree in Haliburton.

Provincial police were called to the collision on Highland Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the woman crashed into the tree and was thrown from the vehicle.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.