Female Barrie officer stabbed in face during crisis call
A 20-year-old female has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
On February 5, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers from the Barrie police service and members from the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended to a person reportedly in crisis at an apartment complex on Duckworth Street.
Upon arrival, police received access to the apartment and cautiously approached the female occupant.
While they helped the female to her feet, Barrie police say she lunged at one of the officers and stabbed her in the face.
The officer, who has been a member of the Barrie Police Service since February 18, 2018, was rushed to a local hospital, where she was treated for a serious injury and has since been released.
The accused has been charged with the following:
- Attempt to Commit Murder
- Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer
- Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.
“Police officers face significant risks with every shift. We are thankful that she will make a full recovery, but we know the long-term impacts of this incident and injury will have on the officer involved and our entire Service. I am grateful to everyone who assisted in the emergency response for our injured officer in their time of need,” said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston in a press release Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.
