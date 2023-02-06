Female Barrie officer stabbed in face during crisis call

Barrie Police Services cruiser in Barrie, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Barrie Police Services cruiser in Barrie, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver