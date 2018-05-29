Without hesitation, Gerard Desrochers jumped into action to rescue a snowmobiler who broke through the ice in December.

“I didn’t do anything more than any other paramedic would do,” Desrochers says.

The County of Simcoe paramedic and the OPP officers who helped rescue the man were honoured for their bravery on Tuesday.

They were joined by more than 100 other brave police officers, paramedics and civilians who went above and beyond the call of duty.

“There's something inside them that says I’m going to risk my life to do this and they do it instinctively and that's what a hero is all about,” says OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes.

Three people who rescued two men whose plane crashed into the water at Orillia’s Lake St. John Airport were also honoured.

“Feels pretty good because the one guy was a really good friend of mine. It needed to be done,” says Chad Williams.

Henry Sikkema sprung into action just west of Orangeville to help a man involved in a crash with a tractor trailer.

Sikkema stayed with the man until help arrived.