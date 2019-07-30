

Kim Phillips , CTV Barrie





Wasaga Beach resident, Penny Preston, had only one wish.

The 75-year-old woman wanted nothing more than to dip her feet into the freshwater of Georgian Bay at Wasaga Beach.

With the help of the Wasaga Beach not-for-profit organization, Living Wish Foundation, the woman, who is living with terminal cancer, got her wish today.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe I'm here," Preston says as she is led to the water's edge in a specially designed wheelchair..

"Oh the water feels so nice, isn't it lovely?" She soaks in the emotional moment as the waves reach her toes. "I wouldn't care if it was freezing."

Preston was joined by her family and Dr. Alyssa Boyd, who helped make today happen. "You know it's wonderful, and you know it's a good thing, but then seeing someone live out their wish, it is... wow... what an amazing thing to be a part of and see," says Boyd.

Dr. Boyd is the co-founder of the Living Wish Foundation. The organization was started up in January with a mission to grant wishes to people facing a terminal illness.

"People want to keep living even though they are dying," she says. "It's amazing to see these beautiful moments in life."

It was such a small gesture at Wasaga Beach, but it meant so much to Penny and her family. "I think the tears in my eyes say it all," says her daughter, Dawn Preston. "It means everything to her to be able to put her feet in the water and see the sand."

With a gentle breeze blowing, Penny closed her eyes and quietly took it all in. "Feels like heaven. I can't believe it."

To learn more about the Living Wish Foundation, click here.