

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A legal organization that helps people who can't afford lawyers through civil litigation has won a shut-down reprieve after the federal government stepped up with funding to complement donations.

In a statement, Pro Bono Ontario said it would now be able to keep its centres, which were slated to close Dec. 14, open throughout 2019.

"(The organization) remains committed, however, to working with stakeholders to ensure a long-term solution is found to allow it to continue to provide free legal services and access to justice to low-income Ontarians," Pro Bono said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the organization cited a lack of stable funding for a decision to shut down the centres after years of "absorbing the burden of unrepresented litigants" in the civil courts.

According to the organization, the Department of Justice agreed to kick in $250,000, while another $275,000 has been donated by law firms, individual lawyers, and law associations.

Pro Bono Ontario operates two court-based centres in Toronto and a third in Ottawa. They provide free legal services to low-income Ontarians with civil and small claims matters.